Thai-German flight passenger taken away from Phuket airport after allegedly threatening to bomb airline

Thai-German flight passenger taken away from Phuket airport after allegedly threatening to bomb airline1 min read
PHUKET – A Thai-German flight passenger was taken away at Phuket International Airport yesterday, November 16, for allegedly threatening to bomb the airline while he was waiting for boarding.
The 26-year-old passenger, who was only named to the press as Mike, was in line at a gate and having his flight ticket checked with a VietJet airline employee before boarding from Phuket to Bangkok at around 12:00 P.M. when he was reportedly heard threatening and saying a forbidden word involving “explosives” to the employee.
