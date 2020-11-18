Thai-German flight passenger taken away from Phuket airport after allegedly threatening to bomb airline





PHUKET – A Thai-German flight passenger was taken away at Phuket International Airport yesterday, November 16, for allegedly threatening to bomb the airline while he was waiting for boarding.

The 26-year-old passenger, who was only named to the press as Mike, was in line at a gate and having his flight ticket checked with a VietJet airline employee before boarding from Phuket to Bangkok at around 12:00 P.M. when he was reportedly heard threatening and saying a forbidden word involving “explosives” to the employee.

By Nop Meechukhun

The Pattaya News

