November 18, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thai-German flight passenger taken away from Phuket airport after allegedly threatening to bomb airline

1 min read
2 hours ago TN
Phuket International Airport (HKT) entrance

Minivans at Phuket International Airport (HKT) entrance. Photo: bfishadow / flickr.


PHUKET – A Thai-German flight passenger was taken away at Phuket International Airport yesterday, November 16, for allegedly threatening to bomb the airline while he was waiting for boarding.

The 26-year-old passenger, who was only named to the press as Mike, was in line at a gate and having his flight ticket checked with a VietJet airline employee before boarding from Phuket to Bangkok at around 12:00 P.M. when he was reportedly heard threatening and saying a forbidden word involving “explosives” to the employee.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Nop Meechukhun
The Pattaya News

Thai-German flight passenger taken away from Phuket airport after allegedly threatening to bomb airline 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Wichit police nab 7-Eleven thief

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

Ambassadors visit Phuket viewing readiness to welcome foreign tourists

3 days ago TN
1 min read

Passengers stuck at Phuket airport after flights delayed for 7 hours

5 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Pro-monarchy supporter caught with pistol, bullets at rally site

1 hour ago TN
1 min read

Thailand Extends Emergency Decree for Another 45 Days

1 hour ago TN
1 min read

Protests: 55 People Injured in Clashes at Kiakkai

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

CCSA postpones public health ministry’s plan to shorten mandatory quarantine

2 hours ago TN

About TN

Copyright © 2020 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close