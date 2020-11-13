November 13, 2020

Passengers stuck at Phuket airport after flights delayed for 7 hours

Vietjet Air Airbus A-320 landing at Phuket Airport

Vietjet Air Airbus A-320 landing at Phuket Airport. Photo: Frank Kovalchek / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.


PHUKET: A total of 190 passengers finally departed Phuket International Airport for Bangkok at about 2:40am this morning (Nov 13) after three Vietjet Air flights were delayed due to what the airline says were “technical checks”.

Passengers booked on flight VJ309 were scheduled to depart at 7:55pm and arrive Suvarnabhumi International Airport at 9:25pm, while those booked to board VZ311 were to take off at 10pm and arrive in Bangkok at 11:30pm. The third flight, VZ313, was to depart at 11:55pm and arrive at Suvarnabhumi at 1:25am.

