Kasetsart University develops new fragrant rice to compete with Vietnam
Thailand’s Kasetsart University (Kamphaeng Saen campus) has developed a new variety of fragrant rice, which is expected to compete favourably against Vietnam’s top-seller.
Associate Professor Apichart Wanvichit, director of the Rice Science Centre at the university, today told a news conference, concerning the annual Agricultural Fair, that the new fragrant rice, named Hom Malaiman, was developed from the Riceberry variety.
By Thai PBS World