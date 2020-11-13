Kasetsart University develops new fragrant rice to compete with Vietnam





Thailand’s Kasetsart University (Kamphaeng Saen campus) has developed a new variety of fragrant rice, which is expected to compete favourably against Vietnam’s top-seller.

Associate Professor Apichart Wanvichit, director of the Rice Science Centre at the university, today told a news conference, concerning the annual Agricultural Fair, that the new fragrant rice, named Hom Malaiman, was developed from the Riceberry variety.

