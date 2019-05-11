Ghanta Ghar in Gujranwala, Pakistan

Gunmen Attack Five-Star Hotel in Gwadar, Pakistan

By TN / May 11, 2019

According to a statement issued by the Pakistani military, a guard has been killed at the entrance of a hotel assaulted by armed gunmen in Gwadar, Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, Gwadar Station House Officer (SHO) Aslam Bangulzai said that three or four heavily armed terrorists had attacked the five-star Pearl Continental Hotel.

“At around 4:50pm we got reports that there are three to four armed men in PC Hotel,” the SHO said, adding that “the firing is ongoing but there are no reports of any casualties yet”.

