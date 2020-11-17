COVID-19 Cut Thai Automotive Production, Export

COVID-19 Cut Thai Automotive Production, Export1 min read
BANGKOK, Nov 17 (TNA) — The novel coronavirus heavily hit the production and export of Thai automobiles and the production plunged by 35.53% year-on-year last month.
Surapong Paisitpatanapong, vice chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries, said that in October Thailand produced 149,360 vehicles, down by 2.24% from the same period of last year. Of the amount, 82,157 or 55.01% were produced for local markets. The number rose by 18.81% year-on-year and showed an increase for the second consecutive month.
