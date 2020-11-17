November 17, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

COVID-19 Cut Thai Automotive Production, Export

1 min read
60 mins ago TN
Traffic jam next to Siam Paragon in Bangkok

Traffic jam next to Siam Paragon in Bangkok. Photo: Uwe Schwarzbach / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.


BANGKOK, Nov 17 (TNA) — The novel coronavirus heavily hit the production and export of Thai automobiles and the production plunged by 35.53% year-on-year last month.

Surapong Paisitpatanapong, vice chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries, said that in October Thailand produced 149,360 vehicles, down by 2.24% from the same period of last year. Of the amount, 82,157 or 55.01% were produced for local markets. The number rose by 18.81% year-on-year and showed an increase for the second consecutive month.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

COVID-19 Cut Thai Automotive Production, Export 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Cabinet allows abortion in first 12 weeks

46 mins ago TN
1 min read

Riot police fire water cannon to protesters as Parliament debates charter bills

53 mins ago TN
3 min read

TAT Launches a New Campaign: “EXPAT TRAVEL BONUS”

2 hours ago Tourism Authority of Thailand

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

2 min read

Pattaya chosen as one of the best 9 fishing destinations in the world for German travellers

36 mins ago TN
1 min read

Cabinet allows abortion in first 12 weeks

46 mins ago TN
1 min read

Riot police fire water cannon to protesters as Parliament debates charter bills

53 mins ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19 Cut Thai Automotive Production, Export

60 mins ago TN

About TN

Copyright © 2020 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close