Thailand Asks Laos to Allow Arrests of Lese-Majeste Suspects

A group of Thais in Laos who are wanted back home on suspicion of violating a royal defamation law are facing arrest in Thailand over alleged death threats against its prime minister and deputy prime minister, an official said Monday.

Gen. Thawip Netniyom, chief of Thailand’s National Security Council (NSC), last week announced that he had been assigned to travel to Laos to seek the arrest of up to six suspects over alleged violations of the strict law, which is known as Lese-Majeste.

On Monday he said he was to contact Laotian officials to request the arrests and extradition of the suspects over death threats that followed last week’s announcement, according to reports. Thawip is waiting for confirmation from Laos about his travel plans, Reuters news service reported.

“The threats came from Thais who are disloyal to the monarchy and ran away to live in Laos. … It is the same group that held radio programs defaming the monarchy,” Thawip told reporters in Bangkok, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Government officials in Laos have not commented on the request.

Full story: BenarNews

BenarNews staff

Bangkok

Copyright ©2017, BenarNews. Used with the permission of BenarNews.