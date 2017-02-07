Tuesday, February 7, 2017
PM denies the government is broke

Interior of the Royal Thai Government house
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 7 February 2017 (NNT) – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has insisted that Thailand’s financial situation remains strong, given the government’s current reserves of 74 billion baht.

The Prime Minister had been responding to criticism against the government’s financial status. He assured that every government project is being carried out according to regulation and for public benefit. Gen Prayut further stated that the government needs to spend the money to attract foreign investment and to carry out the reform process.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut
Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn

TN
