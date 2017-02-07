PM denies the government is broke

BANGKOK, 7 February 2017 (NNT) – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has insisted that Thailand’s financial situation remains strong, given the government’s current reserves of 74 billion baht.

The Prime Minister had been responding to criticism against the government’s financial status. He assured that every government project is being carried out according to regulation and for public benefit. Gen Prayut further stated that the government needs to spend the money to attract foreign investment and to carry out the reform process.

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut

Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn