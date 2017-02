His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun has chosen the abbot of Wat Ratchabophit, Somdet Phra Maha Muniwong as the 20th Supreme Patriarch of Thailand.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha said on Tuesday that he submitted the names of five qualified monks nominated for the supreme patriarch to HM the King for consideration and, on the same day, he was informed that the King had made his choice for Somdet Phra Maha Muniwong.

Thai PBS