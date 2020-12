PHUKET: A Portuguese man who worked for a hotel in the Surin Beach area died after suffering severe head injuries in a motorbike accident in Kathu over the weekend, police have confirmed.

Lt Phirawat Yodtor of the Kathu Police told The Phuket News today that the Portuguese man was Diogo Matos Silva, 35.

By The Phuket News

