Two orangutans were sent back to Indonesia on Thursday, three years after they were smuggled into Thailand.

Prakit Wongsriwattanakul deputy director-general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, passed the two female orangutans, both aged 4 years, over to Indonesian charge d’affaires Dicky Komar.

