SAMUT PRAKAN: Three more Covid-19 infections have been confirmed in this central province, governor Wanchai Kongkasem said after a meeting of the Provincial Communicable Disease Committee on Sunday.

Of the three new cases, one was a 31-year-old Lao migrant worker employed to transport seafood between markets while the other two were the man’s employers, both Thai.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

BANGKOK POST

