December 20, 2020

Thaksin’s candidate expected to win as provincial polls close

2019 Election poll station in Chon Buri

2019 Election poll station in Chon Buri. Photo: Nakaret.


Provincial elections across Thailand ended on Sunday with the main spotlight cast on the contest in Chiang Mai.

The elections for the chairman and members of each provincial administration organisation (PAO) were the first in six years. Polling stations across the country closed at 5pm, with vote counting underway before officials send the results to the provincial office.

