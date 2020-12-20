December 20, 2020

Prayut urges Thai people not to panic in wake of new wave of COVID-19 infections

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha during a cabinet meeting at the Government House. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.


Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha today called on the Thai people not to be panic over what he described as a new wave of COVID-19 infections and to keep themselves informed with updates from the CCSA and state agencies about the virus situation.

In his Facebook post today, the prime minister urged people not to lower their guard and to wear face masks at all times while outdoors, to maintain social distancing, wash their handsfrequently and, importantly, scan the Thai Chana application every time they enter and exit a public venue.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

