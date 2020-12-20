Prayut urges Thai people not to panic in wake of new wave of COVID-19 infections





Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha today called on the Thai people not to be panic over what he described as a new wave of COVID-19 infections and to keep themselves informed with updates from the CCSA and state agencies about the virus situation.

In his Facebook post today, the prime minister urged people not to lower their guard and to wear face masks at all times while outdoors, to maintain social distancing, wash their handsfrequently and, importantly, scan the Thai Chana application every time they enter and exit a public venue.

By Thai PBS World

