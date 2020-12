BANGKOK: The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) announced that all New Year countdown events are cancelled due to COVID-19 risk.

The decision to cancel all the countdown events was made after new cases of COVID-19 were found in Bangkok and surrounding provinces, state news agency NNT reported via its official Facebook page.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

