Central Bankruptcy Court Orders Rehabilitation of Thai Airways

Central Bankruptcy Court Orders Rehabilitation of Thai Airways1 min read
BANGKOK, Sept 14 (TNA) — The Central Bankruptcy Court ordered the rehabilitation of Thai Airways International (THAI) and the appointment of rehabilitation planners, acting THAI president Chansin Treenuchagron said.
According to him, the planners consisted ACM Chaiyapruek Disayasarin, Chakkrit Parapuntakul, Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, Boontuck Wungcharoen, Piyasvasti Amranand, Mr Chansin and EY Corporate Advisory Services Co.
