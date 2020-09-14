Mon. Sep 14th, 2020

Central Bankruptcy Court Orders Rehabilitation of Thai Airways

Thai Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner

Thai Airways Boeing 787-8 HS-TQB. Photo: Chihaya Sta.


BANGKOK, Sept 14 (TNA) — The Central Bankruptcy Court ordered the rehabilitation of Thai Airways International (THAI) and the appointment of rehabilitation planners, acting THAI president Chansin Treenuchagron said.

According to him, the planners consisted ACM Chaiyapruek Disayasarin, Chakkrit Parapuntakul, Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, Boontuck Wungcharoen, Piyasvasti Amranand, Mr Chansin and EY Corporate Advisory Services Co.

