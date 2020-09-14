Central Bankruptcy Court Orders Rehabilitation of Thai Airways





BANGKOK, Sept 14 (TNA) — The Central Bankruptcy Court ordered the rehabilitation of Thai Airways International (THAI) and the appointment of rehabilitation planners, acting THAI president Chansin Treenuchagron said.

According to him, the planners consisted ACM Chaiyapruek Disayasarin, Chakkrit Parapuntakul, Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, Boontuck Wungcharoen, Piyasvasti Amranand, Mr Chansin and EY Corporate Advisory Services Co.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



