SONGKHLA: A tuk-tuk driver was fighing for his life in hospital on Monday after being shot nine times by a rival driver at Hat Yai railway station on Sunday.

Police said Sao Puangthong, 40, was shot by Chaowalit Phuthaksin, 40. They were members of the same tuk-tuk queue, operating from one side of Hat Yai railway station.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Assawin Pakkawan

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts