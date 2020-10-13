Thais pay tribute to late Great King Bhumibol on 4th anniversary of his passing

Portrait of King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Koh Lanta. Photo: Abrget47j.
Thai people nationwide came out in force this morning to pay tribute to late King Bhumibol the Great on the fourth anniversary of his passing on October 13th, 2016 at the age of 89,by giving alms to monks.
In Bangkok, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his wife presided over a merit-making ceremony at Sanam Luang, to present alms to 89 monks. They were joined by cabinet ministers and their spouses, government officials and members of the public. A candle-lit ceremony is scheduled to take place tonight at the same venue.
