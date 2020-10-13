October 13, 2020

Police arrest 21 activists ahead of Wednesday’s major rally

The Democracy Monument in Bangkok

The Democracy Monument in Bangkok. Photo: Marcin Konsek. CC BY-SA 4.0.


Just one day before a major anti-government rally, police on Tuesday afternoon arrested 21 political activists during a swoop on a small demonstration at the Democracy Monument.

There was a chaotic scene as policemen dragged one of the activists, Chatuphat Boonpattharaksa, from the top of a pick-up truck and bundled him into a waiting police van as dozens of demonstrators screamed in protest.

