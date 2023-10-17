Chinese tourists lose confidence after Siam Paragon shooting

A group of Chinese tourists at the Banzaan Night Market in Phuket. Photo: shankar s. / flickr. CC BY 2.0.

Hoteliers and tourism entrepreneurs in Chiang Mai are calling on the government to step up gun controls to ensure safety for the tourism sector after the shooting incident at Siam Paragon shopping mall on Oct 3 hit Chinese travellers’ confidence in Thailand.

About 60,000 tourists from the country have cancelled their trips to Thailand after the Siam Paragon shooting which left three dead — including one Chinese tourist — and four injured. Airports of Thailand data showed the number of Chinese arrivals has declined by 9.2% from 650,000 to 590,000 visitors following the incident.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Panumet Tansaksa

BANGKOK POST

