Similan Islands Draw over One Thousand Tourists on Opening Day

TN October 17, 2023 0
Similan Islands in the Andaman Sea just off the coast of Thailand

Similan Islands in the Andaman Sea just off the coast of Thailand. Photo: Simon.

PHANG-NGA, Oct 17 (TNA) – The Similan Islands were opened for tourism on the first day of the 2026-2027 travel season, from October 15, 2026, to May 15, 2027.

Similan Island to Temporarily Close for Monsoon Season

Tourists, both Thai and foreigners, flocked to the national park in Phang Nga province, with over 1,300 visitors arriving to capture check-in photos with the iconic sailboat-shaped rocks and pristine white sandy beaches.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Hat Yai Junction railway station in Hat Yai City, Songkhla

Woman hit, killed by train in Hat Yai district of Songkhla

TN October 16, 2023 0
Elephant trunks

Two Wild Elephants Electrocuted to Death by Electric Fence in Surat Thani

TN October 14, 2023 0
Railway level crossings without barriers

Pickup hit by train at rail crossing in Surat Thani, driver escapes death

TN October 13, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Similan Islands in the Andaman Sea just off the coast of Thailand

Similan Islands Draw over One Thousand Tourists on Opening Day

TN October 17, 2023 0
A group of Chinese tourists at the Banzaan Night Market in Phuket

Chinese tourists lose confidence after Siam Paragon shooting

TN October 17, 2023 0
Phuket Phuket Russian tourists.

Thailand to Allow Russian Tourists to Stay Up to 90 Days Visa Free to Boost Tourism

TN October 17, 2023 0
Shangai Skyline, China

Thai PM Srettha Thavisin Attends 3rd BRF in China

TN October 17, 2023 0
Bangkok railway station

‘Train marshals’ take their last ride in Thailand

TN October 17, 2023 0