Similan Islands Draw over One Thousand Tourists on Opening Day

Similan Islands in the Andaman Sea just off the coast of Thailand. Photo: Simon.

PHANG-NGA, Oct 17 (TNA) – The Similan Islands were opened for tourism on the first day of the 2026-2027 travel season, from October 15, 2026, to May 15, 2027.

Tourists, both Thai and foreigners, flocked to the national park in Phang Nga province, with over 1,300 visitors arriving to capture check-in photos with the iconic sailboat-shaped rocks and pristine white sandy beaches.

