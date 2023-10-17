Pattaya Transgender Confronts Foreigner Over Alleged Verbal Assault
In a viral incident, a Thai transgender person chased a foreign tourist of unknown nationality around Pattaya Beach and threw ferocious punches and kicks at him. The incident came after the tourist reportedly refused to buy a companion service offered by the attacker and allegedly insulted her.
The attack, which was posted on Tiktok under an account named “ghostcars001,” was widely circulated on Thai social media. In the viral video, an unidentified transgender person was seen running after an unidentified foreign male tourist on Pattaya Beach during the evening hours.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News