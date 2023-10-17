Mixed Reactions to Thailand Allowing Russian Tourists to Stay Longer
Tourism operators in Pattaya say they are concerned about the Thai government’s visa extension program for Russian tourists as they fear it could bring in an influx of illegal workers who might steal Thai people’s jobs. In contrast, operators in Phuket believe the program will contribute additional revenue to the country.
The Thai Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, on Monday approved for Russian tourists to stay up to 90 days, increased from 30 days, in Thailand on a visa-free program.
By Adam Judd
TPNNational
