Thailand to Allow Russian Tourists to Stay Up to 90 Days Visa Free to Boost Tourism

The Thai Cabinet, led by Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, approved on October 16th, 2023 for Russian tourists to stay up to 90 days, increased from 30 days, on a visa-free program.

Russian Couple in Pattaya Suffers Panic Attack, Blames Eating Cannabis-Infused Cake

The new program will start November 1st, 2023, and end April 30th, 2024.

According to Mr. Thavisin, the program is aimed at attracting more Russian tourists during the long holiday season when Russia traditionally has tough and cold winters.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts