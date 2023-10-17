Thailand to Allow Russian Tourists to Stay Up to 90 Days Visa Free to Boost Tourism

Phuket Phuket Russian tourists.

Russian women in Phuket. Photo: Mussi Katz / flickr.

The Thai Cabinet, led by Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, approved on October 16th, 2023 for Russian tourists to stay up to 90 days, increased from 30 days, on a visa-free program.

The new program will start November 1st, 2023, and end April 30th, 2024.

According to Mr. Thavisin, the program is aimed at attracting more Russian tourists during the long holiday season when Russia traditionally has tough and cold winters.

