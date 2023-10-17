Thai PM Srettha Thavisin Attends 3rd BRF in China

BANGKOK, Oct 17 (TNA) – Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin attends the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) in China and the first ASEAN – GCC Summit in Saudi Arabia during October 16-22.

Thai PM Srettha to visit China for talks with Xi Jinping

Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke disclosed that at the BRF, scheduled from October 17 to 18, the Prime Minister will take an opportunity to boost confidence of investors from both China and other countries on Thailand’s economic connectivity, digital infrastructure, and sustainable development.

