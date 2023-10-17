‘Train marshals’ take their last ride in Thailand

Bangkok railway station

Bangkok railway station. Image: nathantwarne (Pixabay).

The curtain falls on Tuesday on the railway police, also dubbed the “train marshals”, who have provided security on trains trundling up and down the country for 72 years.

The onboard patrol was introduced after the modern Thai railway system came into service during the reign of King Chulalongkorn.

