Vegetarian Festival Draws Crowds in Bangkok’s Yaowarat

Yaowarat Road is the centre of Bangkok's Chinatown

Yaowarat Road is the centre of Bangkok's Chinatown. Chinese immigrants and their descendants form the largest ethnic group in the city. Photo: Ninara.

BANGKOK (NNT) – The annual Vegetarian Festival in Bangkok kicked off, attracting a throng of locals and tourists alike.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt inaugurated the Yaowarat celebrations, running from October 14 to October 23 of 2023.

Governor Chadchart remarked that the Yaowarat Vegetarian Festival is a vital cultural event for the Chinese-Thai community. It boosts the local economy and enhances Yaowarat’s reputation as a must-visit destination for both Thai and foreign tourists. This year, the event aims to promote Yaowarat as the “No. 1 The Best of Food Street” in the world.

