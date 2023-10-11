Russian Couple in Pattaya Suffers Panic Attack, Blames Eating Cannabis-Infused Cake

A Russian couple suffered an alleged panic attack this morning after claiming to have consumed a cannabis-infused cake in Pattaya. However, they refused to be taken to a hospital.

Sawang Boriboon rescue workers received a call from a Thai-Russian interpreter at 1 AM today, October 11th, reporting that there were two Russian tourists suffering from what appeared to be a panic attack. The couple suffered breathing difficulties after eating a cake mixed with cannabis, according to the interpreter.

