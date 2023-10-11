Russian Couple in Pattaya Suffers Panic Attack, Blames Eating Cannabis-Infused Cake

TN October 11, 2023 0
Thai sweets, cookies and desserts sold at Thanin Market in Chiang Mai

Thai sweets, cookies and desserts sold at Thanin Market in Chiang Mai. Photo: Takeaway. CC BY-SA 3.0.

A Russian couple suffered an alleged panic attack this morning after claiming to have consumed a cannabis-infused cake in Pattaya. However, they refused to be taken to a hospital.

Russian Man Returns Home After Living at the Phuket Airport for 14 Days

Sawang Boriboon rescue workers received a call from a Thai-Russian interpreter at 1 AM today, October 11th, reporting that there were two Russian tourists suffering from what appeared to be a panic attack. The couple suffered breathing difficulties after eating a cake mixed with cannabis, according to the interpreter.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Pattaya police at night.

Pattaya Police Conduct Late-Night Inspections on Pattaya Beach

TN October 7, 2023 0
Flooded street of Pattaya. Heavy rain takes its toll on Pattaya's insufficient draining system

Sudden Storm Hits Pattaya Beach Last Night Near Pattaya Police Station

TN October 5, 2023 0
Na Chom Thian in Sattahip District, Chon Buri.

Lost Thai Tourists Plunge Car into Sattahip Sea, Two Women Die

TN October 4, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Buddha statues

Abbot Arrested for Alleged Abuse of Novices in Chiang Mai

TN October 11, 2023 0
Israeli police officers in Jerusalem

At least 20 Thais killed, 14 abducted, 13 injured in Hamas-Israel war

TN October 11, 2023 0
Flooded street in Pattaya after heavy rain

Floods in Pattaya and north as more rain is forecast

TN October 11, 2023 0
Royal Thai police headquarters in Pathum Wan District

Qatari Tourist Arrested for Allegedly Raping 18-Year-Old at Bangkok Hospital

TN October 11, 2023 0
Thai singer Yuenyong Opakul best known as Aed Carabao

Aed Carabao Announces That They Are Disbanding Next Year

TN October 11, 2023 0