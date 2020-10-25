Five Thai cargo ship crewmen missing in the sea off Taiwan





Two Thai crew members of a freighter were injured and five others are missing after their vessel capsized in rough seas off Gao Song town in Taiwan on Friday night.

According to the FleetMon – Tracking the Seven Seas website, the Tuvalu-registered cargo ship, named Seatran Ferry 12, or Olive Maru No 8, encountered rough seas, as it was approaching Gao Song town, and sent out an SOS call. Responding to the distress call, a Taiwanese coastguard vessel was sent to the rescue and managed to pluck five crewmen out of the water, two of whom had suffered injuries.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

