October 24, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Health Minister flies to Koh Samui to deliver antiviral drugs to local hospitals

1 min read
17 mins ago TN
Samui Airport runway

Samui International Airport runway. Photo: Binderdonedat.


SAMUI (NNT) – Following the confirmation of a French national being tested positive for COVID-19 in Samui Island, even after clearing 14-days in quarantine, the Minister of Public Health has flown to the island to deliver Favipiravir antiviral drugs to local hospitals.

The Minister of Public Health, Anutin Charnvirakul, has travelled to Koh Samui to deliver 1,000 tablets of Favipiravir antiviral drugs to local hospitals.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

Health Minister flies to Koh Samui to deliver antiviral drugs to local hospitals 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Frenchwoman on Koh Samui confirmed COVID-19 positive

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Road bomb damages armoured vehicle in Narathiwat

5 days ago TN
1 min read

One killed, 2 hurt in Phetchaburi train crossing crash

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

COVID-19 found on fitness gear in gym of hotel where infected French woman was quarantined

6 mins ago TN
1 min read

Health Minister flies to Koh Samui to deliver antiviral drugs to local hospitals

17 mins ago TN
1 min read

Protests set to resume as 10pm deadline for PM to resign approaches

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

Local COVID-19 case among four new patients

5 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close