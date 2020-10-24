Health Minister flies to Koh Samui to deliver antiviral drugs to local hospitals

Health Minister flies to Koh Samui to deliver antiviral drugs to local hospitals1 min read
SAMUI (NNT) – Following the confirmation of a French national being tested positive for COVID-19 in Samui Island, even after clearing 14-days in quarantine, the Minister of Public Health has flown to the island to deliver Favipiravir antiviral drugs to local hospitals.
The Minister of Public Health, Anutin Charnvirakul, has travelled to Koh Samui to deliver 1,000 tablets of Favipiravir antiviral drugs to local hospitals.
