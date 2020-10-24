Protests set to resume as 10pm deadline for PM to resign approaches





Anti-government protesters have set the deadline for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to quit at 10pm tonight, before escalating their protest.

One of the protest leaders, Chatupat Boonpathararaksa, alias Pai Daodin, told the media this morning that he would like all people to propose models for their future protests, to ensure public participation, adding that speeches to be delivered tonight will focus on issues related to the Prime Minister.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

