October 24, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Protests set to resume as 10pm deadline for PM to resign approaches

1 min read
5 hours ago TN
A line of policemen and policewomen equipped with riot shields at Naorawat bridge in Chiang Mai

A line of Thai policemen and policewomen equipped with riot shields. Photo: Takeaway.


Anti-government protesters have set the deadline for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to quit at 10pm tonight, before escalating their protest.

One of the protest leaders, Chatupat Boonpathararaksa, alias Pai Daodin, told the media this morning that he would like all people to propose models for their future protests, to ensure public participation, adding that speeches to be delivered tonight will focus on issues related to the Prime Minister.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Protests set to resume as 10pm deadline for PM to resign approaches 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

COVID-19 found on fitness gear in gym of hotel where infected French woman was quarantined

11 mins ago TN
1 min read

Local COVID-19 case among four new patients

5 hours ago TN
1 min read

Prayut Must Resign within 10pm Tonight: Rally Leaders

5 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

COVID-19 found on fitness gear in gym of hotel where infected French woman was quarantined

11 mins ago TN
1 min read

Health Minister flies to Koh Samui to deliver antiviral drugs to local hospitals

23 mins ago TN
1 min read

Protests set to resume as 10pm deadline for PM to resign approaches

5 hours ago TN
1 min read

Local COVID-19 case among four new patients

5 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close