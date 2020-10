NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Oct 26 (TNA) – Flooding in this northeastern province remained severe as the Mun River was overflowing and flooding hundreds of houses in many sub-districts of Non Sung district.

Inundated were communities in Lam Mun, Than Prasat, Jan-at and Bing sub-districts of Non Sung district that was receiving the water of the Mun River from Chalerm Phrakiat district.

