Prayut asks opposition MPs if they know what will happen if he steps down

Prayut asks opposition MPs if they know what will happen if he steps down1 min read
Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha asked opposition MPs in Parliament today to make it clear whether they want him to step down or to dissolve the House of Representatives.
Responding to a call from Pheu Thai MP for Chiang Mai, Mr. Chulapant Amornvivat, for him to show responsibility by resigning, the Prime Minister asked opposition MPs whether they know what will happen if he does step down.
By Thai PBS World