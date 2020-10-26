Prayut asks opposition MPs if they know what will happen if he steps down





Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha asked opposition MPs in Parliament today to make it clear whether they want him to step down or to dissolve the House of Representatives.

Responding to a call from Pheu Thai MP for Chiang Mai, Mr. Chulapant Amornvivat, for him to show responsibility by resigning, the Prime Minister asked opposition MPs whether they know what will happen if he does step down.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



