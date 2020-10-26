October 26, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Prayut asks opposition MPs if they know what will happen if he steps down

Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha during a public speech

Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha during a public speech. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.


Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha asked opposition MPs in Parliament today to make it clear whether they want him to step down or to dissolve the House of Representatives.

Responding to a call from Pheu Thai MP for Chiang Mai, Mr. Chulapant Amornvivat, for him to show responsibility by resigning, the Prime Minister asked opposition MPs whether they know what will happen if he does step down.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

