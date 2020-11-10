Thai, American friends of Indian COVID-19 patient found in Patong; now in care, awaiting tests





PHUKET: Dr Thanit Sermkaew, chief of the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) has confirmed that the Thai and American friends of the Indian man now confirmed as infected with COVID-19 have been located and removed from contact with the general population in Phuket.

The two are among 79 people considered as high risk of contracting the virus following the Indian man travelling to Phi Phi Island before coming to Phuket, from where he and the Thai friend boarded a Thai AirAsia flight to Chiang Mai.

By The Phuket News

