



TAT Reveals Second Wave of Lucky Draw Winners for “Visit Thailand, I Miss You” Campaign Prizes Over 10 Million Baht, Under Concept “Lucky Thai Travel”

Juthathip Jaroenlap, the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s (TAT) Executive Director of the Central Region, presided at the second lucky draw event of the campaign “Visit Thailand, I Miss You,” offering prizes worth up to 10 million baht under the concept “Lucky Thai Travel.” Held at the Circus Studio, the event was also spectated by industry partners and press.

“In the past two months, an uplifting demand in participating shops had translated into well over 230,000 prize draw entries. In this second lucky draw event, we gave away 200 prizes totaling more than 2.6 million baht,” Juthathip said.

Domestic travellers, both Thai and foreign, are encouraged to come visit their destinations of choice more often to boost Thailand tourism and spending in this current quarter. In addition, the travellers may participate in a remaining lucky draw competition to be rolled out on 17 November 2020 until 15 November 2020. The grand prizes include an MG ZS D+ worth over 700,000 baht, a Toyota Yaris 1.2 Entry CVT worth over 600,000 baht, gold, and many more.

For more information, visit www.เที่ยวไทยได้ลุ้น.com, Facebook: เที่ยวไทยได้ลุ้น or LINE Official Account: @tiewthailucky.

TAT Press release

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



