Another storm brewing in Thailand as royalists riled by protesters’ ‘insolent’ letters to the King

Another storm brewing in Thailand as royalists riled by protesters’ ‘insolent’ letters to the King1 min read
In their boldest move so far, young anti-establishment protesters symbolically mailed letters to HM the King on Sunday night, calling for reform of the revered institution.
Royalists branded the letters as disrespectful and uncultured, while their direct form of address to highly-respected institution has sparked anger across conservative Thai society. Tensions are now running so high that observers are warning of possible violent clashes between royalists and anti-establishment protesters if the government fails to handle this issue properly.
By Thai PBS World