Quarantine Period Remains at 14 Days1 min read
BANGKOK, Nov 10 (TNA) – Thailand’s mandatory quarantine period remains at 14 days, affirmed Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.
Speaking about the case of the Hungarian foreign minister, who tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Bangkok, Anutin said it is expectable and the ministry has effective screening system. It is likely that he had contracted the disease in the origin country.
TNA