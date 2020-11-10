November 10, 2020

Quarantine Period Remains at 14 Days

Healthcare workers at Thailand Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute, Ministry of Public Health, during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020

Healthcare workers at Thailand Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute, Ministry of Public Health, during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.


BANGKOK, Nov 10 (TNA) – Thailand’s mandatory quarantine period remains at 14 days, affirmed Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Speaking about the case of the Hungarian foreign minister, who tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Bangkok, Anutin said it is expectable and the ministry has effective screening system. It is likely that he had contracted the disease in the origin country.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

