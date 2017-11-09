Citizens across country coping with cooling temperatures

BUENG KAN, 7 November 2017 (NNT) – Citizens in several provinces of Thailand have taken to lighting camp fires and purchasing winter clothing as temperatures have dropped significantly.

Residents of Bueng Kan province have been seen buying up second hand cold weather clothing in response to a drop in temperature, with most choosing Rong Kluea Market where vendors are recommending that they clean the clothing thoroughly before use.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau Of Thailand