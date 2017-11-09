Analyst: German Prediction of EU Disintegration Not So Far-Fetched

The German government has compiled a document of six potential scenarios that Berlin may face in the year 2040, including the disintegration of the European Union, of which Germany is typically seen as the de facto leader.

Brian Becker and Walter Smolarek of Sputnik Radio’s Loud & Clear spoke to Mark Sleboda, a Russia-based international relations and security analyst who is a frequent critic of the Western international order, such as globalism and neoliberalism.

“Three of the scenarios are actually positive — perhaps too positive, some critics have suggested,” Sleboda remarked. “They describe domestic bliss and a bored military with nothing to do.”

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International