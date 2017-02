CHONBURI — A teen boy was shot dead Saturday after he and his friend attacked a 50-year-old man over a parking conflict.

Suthep Poshsomboon, 50, an engineer from Bangkok, waited at the scene for police to arrive after shooting 17-year-old Nawapol Puengpai also from Bangkok, at about 7:30pm in Chonburi province.

By Sasiwan Mokkhasen