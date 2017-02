An Australian woman, Emily Jayne Collie, 20, has died after colliding with her husband as the couple were riding jetskis near Kata Beach at 4:45pm today (5 Feb).

The married couple hired two jetskis earlier that day from a vendor at Karon Beach and reportedly rode them at high speed to Kata Beach.

Eakkapop Thongtub