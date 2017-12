Narumon Chueysombat, the girlfriend of Ronnachai Panchart who is alleged to have shot to death his bride-to-be Nontiya Krowjatturat, a dental assistant at Tambon Salui Hospital in Chumphon’s Tha Sae district, has been charged with conspiracy in the murder, police said.

Nontiya, 25, was found dead with gun shot wound to her chest inside the hospital’s staff accommodation on Dec 19.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS