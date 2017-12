A female official working at a dental unit of Tambon Salui hospital in Tha Sae district of Chumphon who was due to get married on Christmas Eve was shot dead in the hospital’s lodging Monday night (Dec 18) by an unknown gunman.

Nonthiya Kruachaturas, 25, was found dead with gun shot wound to her chest inside the hospital’s staff accommodation this morning (Dec 19).

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS