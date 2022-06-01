Thai Edible Insect Products More Popular among Americans
NONTHABURI, June 1 (TNA) – Thailand’s edible insect products and insect-based protein are gaining popularity in the United States, according to the Department of International Trade Promotion.
Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, director-general of the department, said that the department found from its survey on Thai export opportunities that insect consumption was growing steadily and significantly in the US.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
