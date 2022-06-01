June 1, 2022

Scottish man arrested in Pattaya, was wanted since 2014 for possessing indecent images of minor

13 hours ago TN
Pattaya City sign and boats at Pattaya pier

Pattaya City sign and boats at Pattaya pier. Photo: WallpaperFlare.




46-year-old W. D., from Lanarkshire, was arrested in Pattaya after being on the run from Scottish law enforcement since 2014, says the Scotland Police.

William Dempster was convicted of having indecent images of children in May 2014 and fled the UK before he could be sentenced and was believed to have traveled to Thailand.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

