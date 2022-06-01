Scottish man arrested in Pattaya, was wanted since 2014 for possessing indecent images of minor









46-year-old W. D., from Lanarkshire, was arrested in Pattaya after being on the run from Scottish law enforcement since 2014, says the Scotland Police.

William Dempster was convicted of having indecent images of children in May 2014 and fled the UK before he could be sentenced and was believed to have traveled to Thailand.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

