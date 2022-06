A Thai woman has reportedly died in Oman after being thrown from the fourth floor of an apartment building by her husband during an argument.

The victim was identified as Suparat “Praew” Nganlasom, 30, from Sakon Nakhon.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

