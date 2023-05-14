Phetchaburi Police Nab French Man for Alleged Theft, Myanmar Man for Alleged Human Trafficking

TN May 14, 2023 0
Kao Yai in Cha-am District, Phetchaburi

Kao Yai in Cha-am District, Phetchaburi. Photo: กิตติ เลขะกุล. CC BY 3.0.




In separate cases, Thai police apprehended a French national for alleged theft against a Belgian victim and arrested another Myanmar suspect for alleged human trafficking in the Phetchaburi province, central Thailand, on May 13th.

Wildlife trafficking gang arrested in Phetchaburi, macaques rescued

Phetchaburi Police rounded up a French suspect identified only as Mr. Patrick on suspicion of theft against a Belgian man, Mr. Laffel C, yesterday at his residence in the Phetchaburi province.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Mosque at Bang Khao, Nong Chik District in Pattani, Southern Thailand.

Bomb attack kills ranger in Yala and suspected insurgents torch 20 cell phone towers in Pattani

TN May 13, 2023 0
Two dogs in Koh Kradan Island in Trang.

Koh Kradan in Trang With The World’s Best Beach Will Be Temporarily Closed

TN May 13, 2023 0
Scuba diving equipment

After Touching Pipefish While Diving in Koh Phangan

TN May 12, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Phromthep Cape in Rawai, Phuket

Lifeless Body Believed to Be Missing Russian Tourist Found in Phuket Sea

TN May 14, 2023 0
Move Forward Party speech at Samyan Mitrtown, Bangkok.

Early counts give Move Forward Party a pleasant surprise

TN May 14, 2023 0
Ballot bxes at a Thai provincial election polling station.

Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat expects coalition with Pheu Thai

TN May 14, 2023 0
Thai general election in Surat Thani Province.

Election Commission Outlines Processes for Ballot Counting in General Election

TN May 14, 2023 0
Turkish national flag waving on a ship

Turkish elections could end two decades of Erdogan in power

TN May 14, 2023 0