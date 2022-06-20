Prachuap Khiri Khan Macaques screened for monkeypox during neutering
PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: Wild macaques are being tested for monkeypox during a regular neutering campaign to control the population in this lower central province, an official said.
Wanchai Singto, director of the Phetchaburi-based Protected Areas Regional Office 3, said the operation started on June 1 with the target to catch about 600 macaques living on Khao Ta Kiap and Khao Hin Lek Fai mountains.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Supapong Chaolan
BANGKOK POST
