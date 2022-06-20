June 20, 2022

Cannabis Products Banned From Schools and Universities

10 hours ago TN
University in Rangsit, Pathum Thani

University in Rangsit, Pathum Thani. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation has announced a ban on the sale of food and beverages containing cannabis, as well as the recreational use of cannabis on the grounds of universities and agencies under its jurisdiction.

With immediate effect, Higher Education Minister Anek Laothamatas signed an announcement regulating the use of cannabis on those premises.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

