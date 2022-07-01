Thai doctor says too early to drop guard against COVID

Acrylic shields installed to prevent the spreading of coronavirus and to keep social distance between nurses and patients at the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration General Hospital, a public hospital in Thailand. Photo: © ILO/Alin Sirisaksopit / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.









A leading pulmonary disease specialist has called on the Ministry of Public Health to postpone its plan to declare Thailand in the post-pandemic stage from today, a prelude to declaring Covid-19 an endemic disease.

The number of new patients infected with Covid-19 admitted to privately run Vichaiyut Hospital is rising at a high enough rate for the hospital to reopen its Covid-19 ward, said Dr Manoon Leechawengwongs, a pulmonologist.

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

