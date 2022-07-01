July 1, 2022

Thai doctor says too early to drop guard against COVID

3 hours ago TN
Acrylic shields installed to prevent the spreading of coronavirus and to keep social distance between nurses and patients at the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration General Hospital, a public hospital in Thailand

Acrylic shields installed to prevent the spreading of coronavirus and to keep social distance between nurses and patients at the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration General Hospital, a public hospital in Thailand. Photo: © ILO/Alin Sirisaksopit / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




A leading pulmonary disease specialist has called on the Ministry of Public Health to postpone its plan to declare Thailand in the post-pandemic stage from today, a prelude to declaring Covid-19 an endemic disease.

The number of new patients infected with Covid-19 admitted to privately run Vichaiyut Hospital is rising at a high enough rate for the hospital to reopen its Covid-19 ward, said Dr Manoon Leechawengwongs, a pulmonologist.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha offering a televised address talking about the latest situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the country

Prayut orders crackdown on drug rings

3 hours ago TN
Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), Bang Khae branch in Bangkok

Bangkok Bank, TTB and SCB apps crash on payday

3 hours ago TN
Two Royal Thai Air Force F-16 aircraft fly in formation

Royal Thai air force scrambles fighters after alleged incursion by Myanmar aircraft

14 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Acrylic shields installed to prevent the spreading of coronavirus and to keep social distance between nurses and patients at the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration General Hospital, a public hospital in Thailand

Thai doctor says too early to drop guard against COVID

3 hours ago TN
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha offering a televised address talking about the latest situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the country

Prayut orders crackdown on drug rings

3 hours ago TN
Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), Bang Khae branch in Bangkok

Bangkok Bank, TTB and SCB apps crash on payday

3 hours ago TN
Street in Pattaya

Pattaya police step up overnight Beach Road patrols after multiple reports of thefts from Indian tourists

3 hours ago TN
Fishing boats in Koh Kut Island

Two British hotel executives in Trat wanted by Thai police after fire reportedly broke out at their hotel

4 hours ago TN