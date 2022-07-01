Thai doctor says too early to drop guard against COVID
A leading pulmonary disease specialist has called on the Ministry of Public Health to postpone its plan to declare Thailand in the post-pandemic stage from today, a prelude to declaring Covid-19 an endemic disease.
The number of new patients infected with Covid-19 admitted to privately run Vichaiyut Hospital is rising at a high enough rate for the hospital to reopen its Covid-19 ward, said Dr Manoon Leechawengwongs, a pulmonologist.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST REPORTERS