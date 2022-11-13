







BANGKOK (NNT) – Prime Minister Invites Everyone to Welcome Attendees of APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting as fallow

Dear Beloved Fellow Citizens,

In the week to come, leaders and delegates from throughout the Asia-Pacific region and beyond will travel to Thailand to attend the 2022 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and related gatherings. This is a historic moment for the kingdom, as the world looks to us as one of the leading economies to help shape regional and global economic policies and norms.

This is an event that all Thais can be proud of as our nation marches forward. Thailand has achieved global recognition on multiple fronts, including being among the countries that best managed the COVID situation. More recently, the kingdom’s credit rating was upgraded to level A by the Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR), which also upgraded the credit rating of baht-denominated bonds to A+ and maintains Thailand’s rating as “stable”.

